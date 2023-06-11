Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.31 Million Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $74,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

