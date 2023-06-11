Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.98 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $74,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of research firms have commented on AXTA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

