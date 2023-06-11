Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 464.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,762.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,762.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

