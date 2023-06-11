Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $37.85 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.