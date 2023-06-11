Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.