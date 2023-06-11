Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Down 1.4%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 7,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Hengan International Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4584 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

