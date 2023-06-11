Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 592.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $899.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

