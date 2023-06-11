Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $136.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

