Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 367.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

