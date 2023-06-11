Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 216,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 95,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.06 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

