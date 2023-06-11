Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.