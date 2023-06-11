IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Featured Articles

