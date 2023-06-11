Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 4,149 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $474,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BILL Stock Down 0.6 %

BILL stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.