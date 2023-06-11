Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 26,222 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,988.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 165,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Shares of DT stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
Further Reading
