Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells 26,222 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,988.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 165,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

