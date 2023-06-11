Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 30,755 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

