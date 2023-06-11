Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 32,679 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -115.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

