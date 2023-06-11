Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $181,200.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGCGet Rating) EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

