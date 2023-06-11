Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

