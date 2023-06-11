Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $552,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,983 shares of company stock valued at $34,276,778 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $170.65 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

