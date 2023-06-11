Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

