Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

LHX opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.