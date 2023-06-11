Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 336 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

