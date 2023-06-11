Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 642 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 545,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 490,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,085,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

