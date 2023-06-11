Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.