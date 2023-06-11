International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in International Paper by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 82,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 652,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 123,826 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

