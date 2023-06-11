Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,330,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 743.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 46,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

