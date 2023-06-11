iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 356.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

JXI stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

