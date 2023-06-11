iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SCZ opened at $59.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

