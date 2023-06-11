Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

