Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,877 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

