Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

