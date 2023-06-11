Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4,945.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.35%.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

