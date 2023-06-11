Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 848,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $217.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

