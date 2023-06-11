Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

LW opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $115.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.