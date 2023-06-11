Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 944,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 318,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

