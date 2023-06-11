Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

