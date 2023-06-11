Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.55 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.