Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

