Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

