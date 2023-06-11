Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Cut by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,287,000 after purchasing an additional 512,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.3 %

Masco stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

