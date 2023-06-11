Matthias Dollentz-Scharer Sells 12,719 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $658,208.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,826 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Further Reading

