Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 45,356 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $338.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

