MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,281. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

