Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,997. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.