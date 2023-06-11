Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 17,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 81,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Moody’s by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 7,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

NYSE:MCO opened at $335.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.16. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $338.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

