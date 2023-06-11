MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 2,500 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSA Safety Trading Up 4.2 %

MSA stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $154.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $148,660,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $25,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

