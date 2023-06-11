Nanci Caldwell Sells 2,036 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $130,059.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,541.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PCOR opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93.
Several research firms have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
