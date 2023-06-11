Natixis Acquires 3,779 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.39. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

