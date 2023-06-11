Natixis Acquires Shares of 363,700 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 988.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 909,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 504,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

