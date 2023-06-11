Natixis Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.05 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

